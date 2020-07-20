Ward Melville Holds Socially Distanced Graduation Ceremonies

1 of 9

Ward Melville High School held nearly a dozen socially distanced graduation ceremonies July 18 and July 19 to comply with New York State guidelines.

During the last few months, school administrators discussed several ideas with what to do for graduation like many districts across the state. In a letter to Ward Melville seniors and families earlier in July, administrators announced that the school was developing a plan to host in-person commencements over the course of two days.

In June the school had hoped to hold a ceremony with all the students after Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced the state would allow 150 attendees at graduations, hoping the number would increase. However, when the maximum capacity was not raised, Ward Melville opted for multiple ceremonies where seniors were allowed to bring two guests each and were spread out on the high school’s front lawn.