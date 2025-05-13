Ward Melville High School’s Claudine Weiner honored with Outstanding Alumni Award

The Three Village Central School District recently congratulated Claudine Weiner of Ward Melville High School on being named a recipient of the Outstanding Alumni Award from Stony Brook University.

Mrs. Weiner has long been a valued member of the Three Village school community, serving with distinction as both a science teacher and athletic trainer. Her unwavering commitment to students and athletes has earned her the admiration and respect of colleagues, families and the broader school community, according to a press release.

From the classroom to the athletic fields, Mrs. Weiner’s dedication, compassion and expertise have left a meaningful and lasting impact. Her recognition by Stony Brook University is a testament to the remarkable contributions she has made in education and athletic training.

“The district proudly celebrates this honor and extends sincere thanks to Mrs. Weiner for her continued service and excellence,” read the release.