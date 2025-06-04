1 of 4 On Friday, May 30, Brookhaven Town Supervisor Daniel J. Panico and Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich joined Ward Melville High School students at several locations across the community for the Town of Brookhaven’s annual “Sticker Shock” Campaign, an outreach effort organized by the Drug Prevention Coalition, according to a press release.

As part of the campaign, all health students at Ward Melville High School participated in a sticker design competition to raise awareness about the dangers of adults purchasing alcohol or vape products for minors. The top three designs, selected by the Drug Prevention Coalition, were printed and distributed at local businesses with the support of the student designers and their classmates.

Throughout the morning, students visited several community locations—7-Eleven in Port Jefferson Station, Setauket Beer and Beverage, and Luigi’s Pizzeria—placing the warning stickers on alcoholic beverage cases, takeout bags, and pizza boxes to deliver an important public health message to local residents.

Supervisor Panico and Councilmember Kornreich joined the students on-site, showing support for their efforts and recognizing the positive impact of this student-driven initiative. The event was made possible through a partnership between the Town, the Three Village Central School District, Suffolk County Police Department, and local business owners.

“The Town of Brookhaven thanks all participating students, educators, business owners, and coalition partners for their collaboration in this meaningful initiative,” read the release.