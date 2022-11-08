Ward Melville girls soccer team win Class AA Long Island Championship

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Ward Melville Patriots girls varsity soccer team made history by defeating the defending New York State Champions, Massapequa High School, to win the Class AA Long Island Championship. This is Ward Melville’s first time winning the Long Island Championship.

Massapequa has won seven out of the last eight years it has been played. Ward Melville will be heading to Cortland on Saturday to play in the state semi-finals against Monroe-Woodbury High School. The winner of that game will play in the state finals on Sunday, also in Cortland.

The community is planning a big send-off for the girls on Friday morning at 7 a.m. in Ward Melville High School’s north parking lot.