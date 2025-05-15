Ward Melville girl’s lacrosse takes down Walt Whitman 17-3

Ward Melville girl's lacrosse takes down Walt Whitman 17-3

Ward Melville midfielder Mia Modica breaks free for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville midfielder Kiera Pirozzi fires at the cage for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Olivia Zummo attacks a loose ball for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville midfielder Kiera Pirozzi at draw for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville midfielder Kiera Pirozzi pushes up-field for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior attack Olivia Zummo buries her shot for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville midfielder Mia Modica passes to a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Sadie Banks stretches the net for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville goalie Delaney Florio with another save for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville goalie Delaney Florio with a save for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Peyton Phillips rifles a shot on goal. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

It was all Ward Melville girl’s lacrosse when Walt Whitman came calling on May 12. The Patriots peppered the scoreboard with 10 unanswered points by the four-minute mark of the opening quarter to force a running clock.

The Patriots were loose and seemed to be able to score at will, keeping Whitman on their heels. Senior attack Olivia Zummo had her hat-trick with seven minutes left in the opening quarter that would set the tone for the Patriots the rest of the way.

Zummo finished the day with four goals and two assists with Ava Simonton adding three and Sadie Banks inked three assists and two goals in the 17-3 victory.

Goalie Delaney Florio notched a single save in the Division I matchup. 

The win lifts the Patriots to 9-5 with two games remaining before post season play begins Tuesday May 20. 

— Photos by Bill Landon 

