Ward Melville boy’s lacrosse wins in nail-biter against William Floyd

1 of 13

By Bill Landon

The boy’s lacrosse post season kicked off on May 19 at Ward Melville high school where the Patriots (No. 8) hosted Wm Floyd (No. 9) in a division I matchup where the winner would be decided in the final 3 seconds of the game.

It was Ward Melville senior Bohdan McLaughlin’s goal with four minutes left in the third quarter that re-tied the game a 4-4. The Patriots rattled off four unanswered goals and looked to break the game wide open with 6 minutes left in regulation. William Floyd had other ideas as the slowly chipped away at the deficit to retie the game 8-8 with 1:25 left.

As the clock marched down to the threat of overtime play, it was Andrew Buscaglia’s stick that decided the game. His shot found its mark for the game winner as time expired, for a Patriot 9-8 victory in the Suffolk class A opener. It was Buscaglia’s fourth goal in the game, courtesy of an assist from McLaughlin, for the win.

Sophomore goalie Jason Biondi had ten saves in net.

In victory the Patriots advanced to face the (No. 1) seed Half Hollow Hills in a road game on May 22.

— Photos by Bill Landon