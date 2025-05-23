Ward Melville boy’s lacrosse wins in nail-biter against William Floyd

Ward Melville midfielder Andrew Buscaglia fires at the cage for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Quinn McKay shoots for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Logan Ciniglio goes down shooting for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore goalie Jason Biondi with a save for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Eric DiPalma’s shot on goal for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Quinn McKay breaks from a defender for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore attack Louis Montellese shoots for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore goalie Jason Biondi with another save for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Eric DiPalma uncorks one for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Eric DiPalma takes flight for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Angelo Sorbera wins at “X” for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Patriots score. Photo by Bill Landon
Patriots win. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

The boy’s lacrosse post season kicked off on May 19 at Ward Melville high school where the Patriots (No. 8) hosted Wm Floyd (No. 9) in a division I matchup where the winner would be decided in the final 3 seconds of the game. 

It was Ward Melville senior Bohdan McLaughlin’s goal with four minutes left in the third quarter that re-tied the game a 4-4. The Patriots rattled off four unanswered goals and looked to break the game wide open with 6 minutes left in regulation. William Floyd had other ideas as the slowly chipped away at the deficit to retie the game 8-8 with 1:25 left.

As the clock marched down to the threat of overtime play, it was Andrew Buscaglia’s stick that decided the game. His shot found its mark for the game winner as time expired, for a Patriot 9-8 victory in the Suffolk class A opener. It was Buscaglia’s fourth goal in the game, courtesy of an assist from McLaughlin, for the win. 

Sophomore goalie Jason Biondi had ten saves in net.

In victory the Patriots advanced to face the (No. 1) seed Half Hollow Hills in a road game on May 22.

— Photos by Bill Landon 

