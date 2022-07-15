Wanted for South Setauket petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers an Suffolk County Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a South Setauket store in June.
A man allegedly stole assorted groceries from Stop & Shop, located at 260 Pond Path, on June 29 at approximately 7 p.m.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.