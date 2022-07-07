Wanted for Ronkonkoma arson/hate crime
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit and Arson Section detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person or people who damaged a sign at a Ronkonkoma mosque.
An ignited device was placed near or thrown at a sign on the property of Masjid Fatima Al-Zahra Mosque, located at 55 Lake Shore Road, on July 4 at approximately midnight. The mosque building was not damaged and no one was injured.
Detectives are asking anyone who was in the area, including at Lt. Michael Murphy Memorial Park, between 10 p.m. on July 3 and midnight to call police.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.