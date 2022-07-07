Wanted for Ronkonkoma arson/hate crime

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit and Arson Section detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person or people who damaged a sign at a Ronkonkoma mosque.

An ignited device was placed near or thrown at a sign on the property of Masjid Fatima Al-Zahra Mosque, located at 55 Lake Shore Road, on July 4 at approximately midnight. The mosque building was not damaged and no one was injured.

Detectives are asking anyone who was in the area, including at Lt. Michael Murphy Memorial Park, between 10 p.m. on July 3 and midnight to call police.