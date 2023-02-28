Wanted for Riverhead ID Theft and Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole an identity to make purchases from a Riverhead store in January.

A woman allegedly used personal information belonging to a woman in upstate New York to open a credit line with Best Buy. The suspect used the credit line to purchase several electronics valued at approximately $2,650 from the store, located at 1440 Old Country Road, on January 16.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.