Wanted for Port Jefferson Station burglary

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify the man who allegedly burglarized a Port Jefferson Station restaurant in January. A man broke a glass door to enter Chick-fil-A, located at 5184 Nesconset Highway, on Jan. 20, at approximately 12:05 a.m. He allegedly took several iPads from an office, and then fled in a sedan.

