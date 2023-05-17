Wanted for Melville Grand Larceny

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are

seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Melville store in April.

A man allegedly stole TaylorMade Stealth golf clubs from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 870 Walt Whitman Road, at 10:27 a.m. on April 22. The merchandise was valued at

approximately $1,100.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an

arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime

Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app

which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or

online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.