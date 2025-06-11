Wanted for Melville Grand Larceny

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Financial Crimes Unit

detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole money

from a Melville man’s bank account.

A Melville resident was contacted by a man who identified himself as a bank representative

and told the victim his bank account had been compromised and convinced him to turn

over his card for destruction and reissuance. An unknown male went to the victim’s home

on May 21 to retrieve the card and PIN. A man used the card at ATMs in Garden City and

Valley Stream to withdraw $4,000 later that day.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can

be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at

www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.