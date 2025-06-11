Wanted for Melville Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Financial Crimes Unit
detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole money
from a Melville man’s bank account.
A Melville resident was contacted by a man who identified himself as a bank representative
and told the victim his bank account had been compromised and convinced him to turn
over his card for destruction and reissuance. An unknown male went to the victim’s home
on May 21 to retrieve the card and PIN. A man used the card at ATMs in Garden City and
Valley Stream to withdraw $4,000 later that day.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can
be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at
www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.