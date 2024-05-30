Wanted for Medford Grand Larceny

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole from a Medford store in April.

Two men allegedly stole three bottles of wine from Pope Wine & Liquors, located at 2775 Route 112, on April 9 at approximately 5:35 p.m. The wine was valued at approximately $1,550. They fled in a gray 2011 Nissan Versa with New Jersey license plates, A12 SXR.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.