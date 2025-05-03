Wanted for leaving scene of accident in Holbrook

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in Holbrook.

A woman driving a blue Dodge Dakota was involved in a motor vehicle crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Portion Road and Smith Avenue on April 26 at approximately 1 p.m. The plate on the vehicle is not associated with any registered owners in New York State. No one was injured in the crash.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.