Wanted for Kings Park Auto Stripping

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly stole catalytic converters from vehicles in Kings Park last month. A person in a white BMW SUV allegedly stole catalytic converters from two vehicles on Whittier Drive and one on Old Commack Road in Kings Park on December 28 between approximately 12:30 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept

confidential.