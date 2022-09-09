Wanted for Huntington Station grand larceny

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who stole allegedly money from a Huntington Station store this month.

Two males and a female allegedly stole approximately $2,600 from a cashier while making a purchase at Saks Fifth Avenue, located at 230 Walt Whitman Road, on August 6 at approximately 2:30 p.m. One of the men was wearing a white T-shirt and a dark-colored hat, the second man was wearing an orange T-shirt and a white hat and the female was wearing a black shirt and a green skirt.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.