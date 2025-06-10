Wanted for Hauppauge burglary

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly burglarized a Hauppauge home in April.

The man pictured on the right allegedly entered a Wheeler Road home through an open window on April 11 at approximately 2:15 a.m. and took a pair of adult sized Lightning McQueen Crocs and Nike sneakers. The man, described as Black, in his 20’s with short braids, was seen in the area of the home the day before.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.