Wanted for Commack Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Commack store.

A man and woman allegedly used sensor removers to unlock security tags on 29 articles of North Face clothing at Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 6070 Jericho Turnpike, on January 20 at approximately 4 p.m. The stolen merchandise has a combined value of approximately $4150.

The man was described as Black, in his mid 30s, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, 210 pounds, with black hair. The female was described as Black, in her early 30s, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.