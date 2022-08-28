Wanted for Commack, East Northport grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who used stolen credit cards in stores in Commack and East Northport this month.

A Hispanic man told a woman there was a problem with her passenger side tire in the Lidl parking lot, located at 711 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, on August 18 at approximately 11:15 a.m. Another suspect stole the victim’s wallet while she was distracted looking at her tire. Later that day a Hispanic man and Hispanic woman used the victim’s credit cards at The Home Depot stores in Commack and East Northport.