Wanted for Central Islip Grand Larceny Police & Fire by Press Release - December 7, 2022 0 3 File photo Do you recognize this man? Photo from SCPD Do you recognize this man? Photo from SCPD Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole from a Central Islip store last month. Two men allegedly stole assorted items from Target, located at 160 North Research Place, on November 21. The merchandise was valued at approximately $1,170. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.