Wanted for alleged Selden petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole from a Selden store back in June.

The man pictured above allegedly stole approximately $190 worth of tools from Home Depot, located at 401

Independence Plaza, on June 28 at approximately 11:40 a.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.