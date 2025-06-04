Wanted for alleged Riverhead Petit Larceny

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from a Riverhead store in May.

A woman allegedly stole clothing, valued at approximately $575, from TJ Maxx, located at 1791 Old Country Road, on May 13.

