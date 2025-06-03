Wanted for alleged Riverhead grand larceny

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Riverhead store in May.

The man pictured above allegedly stole sunglasses, valued at $3,500, from Sunglass Hut, located at 1770 West Main Street, on May 11 at approximately 5:40 p.m. The subject fled in a gray Nissan.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.