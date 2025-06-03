Wanted for alleged Middle Island petit larceny

1 of 2

Suffolk County Police Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify the woman who stole allegedly merchandise from a Middle Island store.

The woman pictured above allegedly stole approximately $260 worth of bedding from Walmart, located at 750 Middle Country Road, on May 18 at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.