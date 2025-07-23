Wanted for alleged Lake Grove grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole clothes from a Lake Grove store last month.
The man pictured above allegedly stole woman’s gym apparel including leggings and shorts valued at more than $3,800 from lululemon, located in the Smith Haven Mall on June 6 at 1 p.m.
He was wearing a shirt with a skull graphic on the front and the words, “Out of Many One” printed on the back. He was wearing a black hat, glasses, black shorts and black sneakers.
He fled in a gray Honda sedan with Florida license plates.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.