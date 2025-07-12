Wanted for alleged Hauppauge petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Investigative Unit officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Hauppauge store in June.

The man pictured above allegedly stole approximately 80 stuffed animals, valued at approximately $400, from out front of TJ Maxx, located at 371 Smithtown Bypass, on June 30 at 2 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.