Wanted for alleged Commack petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole items from a store in Commack in June.

The man pictured above allegedly stole clothing from Marshalls, located at 6 Henry Street, on June 15 at approximately 3:20 p.m. The items were valued at approximately $330.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.