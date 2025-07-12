Wanted for alleged Commack petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Investigative Unit officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole merchandise from a Commack store in May.

The woman pictured on the right allegedly stole personal care items from Target, located at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway on May 10, at approximately 5:10 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.