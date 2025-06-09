Wanted for alleged Commack petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole assorted tools from a Commack store last month.

The man pictured on the right allegedly stole two drills and a battery jump starter, valued at $599, from Harbor Freight, located at 116 Veterans Memorial Highway, on May 21 at approximately 12 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.