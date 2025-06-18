Home Police & Fire Wanted for alleged Commack Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole from a Commack store in April.
The man pictured above allegedly entered Harbor Freight, located at 116 Veterans Memorial Highway, on April 24 at approximately 1:45 p.m. and stole a generator and three drills, valued at approximately $1,195.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online