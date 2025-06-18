Wanted for alleged Commack grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole from a Commack store in April.

The man pictured above allegedly entered Harbor Freight, located at 116 Veterans Memorial Highway, on April 30 at 6:08 p.m. and stole a generator, jump starter, and pocketknife, valued at approximately $1,490.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.