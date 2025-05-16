Wanted for alleged Commack grand larceny

1 of 3

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Commack store in March.

A man and woman allegedly stole approximately $1,500 worth of clothing from Marshalls, located at 6A Henry St., on March 13. The suspects fled the scene in a red Nissan Rogue.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.