Wanted for alleged Brookhaven and Shirley grand larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who used a stolen credit card in Brookhaven and Shirley back in March.

The man pictured above used a stolen credit card at OK Petroleum, located at 2549 Montauk Highway in Brookhaven and Speedway Gas Station, located at 525 William Floyd Parkway in Shirley on March 26. The credit card was stolen earlier in the morning from a vehicle located on Wilmington Drive, in Melville at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.