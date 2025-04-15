Walt Whitman High School senior wins bike safety video contest

A Suffolk County teen’s creative vision took center stage at the Suffolk County Legislature, where his inspiring bike safety video captivated a room full of lawmakers and community leaders. In front of all 18 legislators, Walt Whitman High School senior Andreas Psarris was proudly honored by Legislator Rebecca Sanin as the countywide winner of the Legislature’s Annual Bike Safety Video Contest.

Each year, the Legislature encourages students across Suffolk County to create informative and engaging content promoting bicycle safety. The initiative empowers young people to raise awareness about vital public safety issues through creativity, education, and media.

This year, Andreas Psarris distinguished himself through his deep understanding of bike safety and his impressive videomaking skills. His fast-paced, creative video delivers life-saving safety tips in just 60 seconds—with detail, heart, and clarity. Psarris’s work rose above entries from all 18 legislative districts and his video will be used by the Suffolk County Police Department to promote bike safety across the county.

“Andreas is a remarkable example of the talent and leadership we have right here in the 16th Legislative District,” said Legislator Rebecca Sanin. “His video not only educates, it inspires—and it will help keep residents safe. We are so proud of his achievement and know this is only the beginning of the incredible contributions he will make to our community and beyond.”

Andreas reminds us what young people can accomplish when we give them a platform. Legislator Sanin presented Andreas with an official proclamation recognizing his accomplishment and commending his efforts to make Suffolk County a safer place for all.