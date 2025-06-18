Wallet stolen from unlocked vehicle in Coram

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole property from a vehicle in Coram this week.

A man was captured on video entering an unlocked vehicle on Grady Lane on June 11 and stealing a wallet containing a New York State driver license and debit cards.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.