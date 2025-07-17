Walkability addressed at Port Jefferson Civic Association meeting

By Sabrina Artusa

At their July 14 meeting, the Port Jefferson Civic Association listened as Executive Director for the New York Coalition for Transportation Safety Cynthia Brown presented her analysis of village roads and walkability.

Recording Secretary Janice Fleishman-Eaton, a member of the civic’s Walkability committee, visited some of the village’s hubs to analyze the traffic visibility, signage and sidewalks.

In 2023, Haydek Engineering released their walkability study, providing “a matrix with how to look at roads in the village.” With the $7,250 left over to devote to layout analysis, Fleishman-Eaton said they are looking to pursue a layout analysis of areas deemed mostly unproblematic by Haydek Engineering. These demonstration projects would help prove to the grant board that the village has a planned solution to their walkability issue and is capable of fixing it. The Walkability committee and the village now have their sights set on the Safe Streets for All federal grant, which closes in 2026 and is intended to diminish roadway fatalities.

Brown, who worked to get the seat belt law passed in New York State in 1984, said that through her tour of the village, walkability could be improved with sidewalks and road markings.

West Broadway to Beach Street is of specific concern. A sign with a pedestrian icon is the only notice drivers receive – mere “lip service” according to Brown – and no crosswalk to signal add, the sidewalk is deteriorating.

West Broadway is also known as 25A and is a state-owned road. “You have to hope that the motorist notices the sign when they are coming around the bend,” Brown said. “Since you have a lot of big hilly roads and it really is dangerous,” Fleishman-Eaton said.

“The residents and the village have been corresponding with the NYSDOT and Senator Palumbo and haven’t gotten anywhere with the problem at West Broadway,” Fleishman-Eaton said. “That is still an ongoing problem and we are hoping to continue to advocate for that.”

Brown also mentioned the lack of bicycle lanes and acknowledged the narrow roads prevented suitable bike lanes on the roads.

Some residents present pointed to a lack of cooperation between drivers and pedestrians, with some drivers blatantly ignoring indications that a pedestrian would like to cross and some pedestrians not exercising the proper precaution when crossing. The lack of community concern and consideration contributes to unsafe walking, and several residents present recalled instances where drivers drove past without heeding pedestrians.

Further, tourists who are not familiar with the area may not be attuned to the dangers of specific areas. For instance, at the ferry, East Broadway intersects Main Street, leading to a three-way convergence that can be difficult to navigate.

The Village of Port Jefferson Board of Trustees is addressing traffic risks, specifically at Earl L. Vandermeulen High School, and has proposed a resolution to change the village code. The change would eliminate the standing parking on the far side of Old Post West Road. Currently drivers can linger on both sides, not only causing a buildup of traffic for drivers who have to maneuver between the idling cars, but also posing a danger to students who run across the street to get picked up. To add, they would like to extend the cross-walk lines to prevent cars parking too close and obstructing the view of oncoming traffic.

“The problem is that there are a lot of parents that wait to pick up their kids at the last bell,” said trustee Kyle Hill, liaison for the Public Safety Advisory Council. “Cars are waiting at the Old Post by the high school and a lot of traffic and pedestrians have to go around them.”

The change would prohibit stopping along the south side of Old Post Road–the area coming from Dark Hollow Road–under Chapter 245 of the Village Code.

Other business

John Russell is the chairperson for the newly established Quality of Life Committee, which is focused on enforcing “common sense restrictions” such as limits for when gas-powered leaf blowers could be used and to diminish light pollution.

“If anyone has any issues that they want to get involved with, bring them to Ana [Hozyainova], bring them to me, we’ll talk about it and get involved, ” added Russell.

For further information go to www.portjeffcivic.com.