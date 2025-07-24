Volunteers wanted for Stony Brook beach cleanup

Help keep our coastlines clean! Join Coastal Steward for a cleanup of Sand Street Beach in Stony Brook Village on Saturday, July 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Directions to beach: Take North Country Road (Route 25A) to Main Street in Stony Brook. Follow Main Street north, then bare left onto Shore Road (by the Three Village Inn) and drive to the end. Sign in at tent/table.

Gloves, bags and pickup sticks will be provided. Community service credit will be given. Questions? Call 631-941-6528.