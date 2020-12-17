PJ Village Stamps Agreement with Town for Shared Fire Marshal Services

The Village of Port Jefferson signed an intermunicipal agreement with the Town of Brookhaven to ensure that if the village is in need of fire marshal services, the town’s marshal can step in instead.

Mayor Margot Garant mentioned there was an issue the weekend of Dec. 5 with needing immediate inspections from the fire marshal, in this case an inspection for the new Port Jeff Lobster House location.

“We had a shortage of staff this past weekend, which was bad timing with important inspections needed from the fire marshal,” Garant said.

Village Attorney Brian Egan said the language would allow the town fire marshals to step in when their own is shorthanded or short scheduled, effectively cross designating them as village fire marshal under village code.

Egan added that the town did not ask for a reciprocal agreement with village fire marshals designated for work within the wider Brookhaven town.

“That would never realistically occur they’re so small we’re so big — they have no jurisdiction inside village without board approval,” he said.