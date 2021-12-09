Village kicks off Dickens weekend with lantern dedication, resident’s night ice skating Port Times RecordSuffolk County by Julianne Mosher - December 9, 2021 0 40 1 of 15 Photo by Julianne Mosher Photo by Julianne Mosher Photo by Julianne Mosher Photo by Julianne Mosher Photo by Julianne Mosher Photo by Julianne Mosher Photo by Julianne Mosher Photo by Julianne Mosher Photo by Julianne Mosher Photo by Julianne Mosher Photo by Julianne Mosher Photo by Julianne Mosher Photo by Julianne Mosher Photo by Julianne Mosher Photo by Julianne Mosher On Friday, Dec. 3, village officials gathered at two lanterns on Main Street to remember Nan Guzzetta and Bradley Charles Collins. Across the street from her home and costume shop, a lantern was named for Guzzetta who passed away earlier this year. Guzzetta was a well-known and beloved costumer who dressed local actors and was instrumental with her involvement in the Dickens Festival. “I will always look up at that porch and wave to Nan every time I pass that building,” said Mayor Margot Garant. The group then headed outside the Chase Bank on Main Street to honor Collins, who also recently passed away. After the dedications, residents stopped into the Village Center for hot chocolate, cookies and ice skating. Santa also made an appearance on his sleigh for photos. — All photos by Julianne Mosher