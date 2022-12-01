Village Eye Care to host Holiday Art Show & Fundraiser Art exhibitArts & EntertainmentBusinessCommunityEventsHolidaysPort Times Record by Heidi Sutton - December 1, 2022 0 2 'Flowers in New Mexico' by Angela Stratton Dr. Alfred J. Cossari of Village Eye Care, 311 Barnum Ave., Port Jefferson will host a Holiday Art Show & Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. Drop in during the 26th annual Port Jefferson Charles Dickens Festival to view an exhibit by award winning artist Angela Stratton (www.strattongallery.com) with over 45 pieces of artwork including landscapes and florals for sale. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Children’s Eye Care Foundation. For more information, call 631-928-6400.