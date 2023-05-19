Video: Merchandise stolen from Target in South Setauket

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who stole from a

South Setauket store last month.

A man and a woman stole assorted clothing and beauty supplies from Target, located at 265 Pond Path, at approximately 7:50 p.m. on April 29. The merchandise was valued at approximately $330.

For video of the vehicle involved in this incident, go to YouTube.com/scpdtv and Click on Wanted for Centereach Petit Larceny 23-311458

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.