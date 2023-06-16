Video: Beauty supplies stolen from Target in Medford

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two women who allegedly stole from a Medford store in May.

Two women allegedly stole assorted beauty supplies from Target, located at 2975 Horseblock Road, at 5:41 p.m. on May 28.

For video of this incident, go to YouTube.com/scpdtv

Click on Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny 23-399726

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to anarrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.