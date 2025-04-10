Vehicle window shot during road rage incident on the LIE in Lake Ronkonkoma

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a road rage incident during which a driver shot what detectives believe to be a BB gun into another vehicle in Lake Ronkonkoma on April 10.

A man was driving a 2018 Chevrolet pickup eastbound on the Long Island Expressway eastbound between Exits 59 and 60 at around 8:40 a.m. when he was involved in a road rage incident with another driver who fired what detectives believe to be a BB gun into the rear driver’s side window of the Chevrolet. The suspect was a male driving a white Honda Civic with tinted windows. The Chevrolet driver, who was alone in his vehicle, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call the Fourth Squad at 631- 854-8452 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.