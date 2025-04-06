Vandermeulen High School performs classic fairy tales with ‘Into the Woods’

1 of 10

Earl L. Vandermeulen High School in the Port Jefferson School District recently presented a production of Into The Woods from March 28 through March 30.

A Stephen Sondheim musical, Into The Woods debuted on Broadway in 1987 and intertwined the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, reimagining them as if they all took place at the same time. Vandermeulen High School presented the show through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

The Port Jefferson production, which was directed by Anthony Butera and narrated by Marlo Pepe, starred Gianna Vivano as Cinderella, Patrick Hutchinson as Jack, Albert Jack Peterson as the Baker, Rose Meliker-Hammock as the Baker’s Wife, Eve Cruz as Little Red Ridinghood, Victoria Snaden as the Witch, and Isabela Thornsen as Rapunzel.

“Into The Woods is a show that I am incredibly proud of, and I know the cast and crew are too,” said Anthony Butera. “It was extremely special to share all of our hard work with the Port Jefferson community.”

For more information regarding the Port Jefferson School District and its students’ many achievements, please visit the District’s website at https://www.portjeffschools.org and follow its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PortJeffSchools.