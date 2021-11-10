Vanderbilt Reichert Planetarium premieres dazzling new show: ‘Explore’

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport has just premiered its newest show, Explore, which is showing Friday and Saturday nights at 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 4 pm.

Explore is an odyssey to the planet Mars, seen through the lens of human history and scientific development. This visually stunning fulldome film begins with a look at how scholars and scientists throughout the ages used the sky as a clock and calendar to measure the passage of time. Their charts and star catalogs informed the modern science of astronomy.

Dave Bush, director of the Charles and Helen Reichert Planetarium, said “This is a planetarium show not to miss. We’ve presented dozens of original fulldome films, but this is one of the finest productions ever made available to our audiences. We are thrilled to have this new program on our 60-foot dome. It’s truly an immersive masterpiece.”

Once an object of mystery, the red planet may one day become a second home for humankind. Take an adventurous journey from ancient Mesopotamia to modern space exploration! Experience the fascinating history of astronomy, geocentric and heliocentric models, the laws of planetary motion, and discover the principles of orbital maneuvers which enable satellites and space travel.

The 45-minute show is recommended for ages 14 and up. Tickets are $16 adults, $15 seniors and students.

For more information, call 631-854-5579 or visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.