Vanderbilt Planetarium hosts free SPACE program with BNL scientists July 17

As part of its Summer Sunday series, Brookhaven National Laboratory is bringing science to the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport on July 17 with a program titled SPACE from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join scientists from BNL as they discuss the wonders of the universe and take turns with hands-on experiences that show the different weights in different planetary gravities, explore craters of the moon, and more! Admission is free to the public until 2 p.m.

Visitors will have access to the grounds as well as exhibits in the Vanderbilt Mansion and Hall of Fishes marine museum. Seating for the scientific talks and Planetarium shows require reservations. Please click on any program segment below to reserve your seat.

10:00 am – “The Invisible Universe.” Scientist Steven Bellavia of Brookhaven Lab’s Collider-Accelerator Department will share his talk about the universe (45 minutes).

11:00 am – “Can We See the Flag on the Moon?” Scientist Steven Bellavia of Brookhaven Lab’s Collider-Accelerator Department will share his talk about the flag on the moon (45 minutes).

Noon – “One World, One Sky” Planetarium astronomy show (45 minutes). Elmo and Big Bird live in the United States and Hu Hu Zhu lives far away in China, but they discover they see the same stars at night.

1:00 pm – “A Guide to Galactic Cosmic Rays: Studying Space Particles at Brookhaven National Lab.” Scientist Jessica Gasparik of Brookhaven Lab’s NASA Space Radiation Laboratory will speak about galactic cosmic rays (45 minutes).