Vanderbilt Museum seeks donation of tree for the holidays

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport is looking once again for a local family that can donate one of its own trees for this year’s Tree Lighting celebration. It must be local, from family property, and from 30 to 35 feet tall. Last year, a Centereach family donated a 40-foot tree that 30 years earlier had been a live spruce purchased as the family’s first Christmas tree.

Since 1987, the Vanderbilt has placed a very large tree in the Mansion Courtyard and decorated it for the holidays. Every year, the Museum has invited the community to join the staff on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, to light the tree and inaugurate the holiday season. This very popular community event draws several hundred people every year. (This year, to allow for social distancing, the tree will be set up on the Great Lawn of the Vanderbilt Mansion.)

The donor will be acknowledged on a sign next to the tree, and the donation will be publicized to the media, along with other Museum holiday events and programs. Anyone who is interested may contact Jim Munson, the Vanderbilt Museum’s operations supervisor: [email protected]