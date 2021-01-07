Vanderbilt Museum pauses for a winter break

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport is now closed for the winter months and will reopen in the spring.

“We made this decision for public-health reasons,” said Elizabeth Wayland-Morgan, executive director of the Vanderbilt. “The COVID-19 positivity rate is increasing rapidly. This brief pause gives us the opportunity to attend to needed upkeep and restoration in the Mansion and other Estate buildings.”

Educators are continuing to work remotely, creating virtual programs to enhance classroom learning, and the curatorial staff is producing new exhibitions to debut in the coming season.

“We’re also planning more family-friendly outdoor programs and events for 2021,” she said. “Looking forward to seeing you in the spring.”