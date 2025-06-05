Vanderbilt Museum hosts Pocket Prairie workshop June 8

Coneflower. Pixabay photo

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport and Anthony Marinello of Dropseed Native Landscapes will host an interactive Pocket Prairie workshop on Sunday, June 8, from 9:00 to 11:00 am. Learn about Long Island’s grasslands and how to convert a section of lawn into a pocket prairie.

Participants will learn about Long Island’s unique grassland communities, discover what makes them unique, and why they deserve our appreciation and preservation.

Marinello will demonstrate how to convert a section of lawn into a “pocket prairie” by restoring a small section of the native grasslands frequently lost to suburbanization and ornamental landscaping.

Take-home kits will be available for an additional fee. Each kit includes a 3×4′ sheet of cardboard, a bag of cedar mulch, and 12 landscape plugs. All plants will remain under 3 feet tall and are native to Long Island, which will attract and support butterflies and songbirds throughout their life cycle.

Workshop only: $50/$45 Members

Purchase Tickets 

Take-home kit (includes cardboard, mulch, and 12 plugs): $100/$90 Members

