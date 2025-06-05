Vanderbilt Museum hosts Pocket Prairie workshop June 8

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport and Anthony Marinello of Dropseed Native Landscapes will host an interactive Pocket Prairie workshop on Sunday, June 8, from 9:00 to 11:00 am. Learn about Long Island’s grasslands and how to convert a section of lawn into a pocket prairie.

Participants will learn about Long Island’s unique grassland communities, discover what makes them unique, and why they deserve our appreciation and preservation.

Marinello will demonstrate how to convert a section of lawn into a “pocket prairie” by restoring a small section of the native grasslands frequently lost to suburbanization and ornamental landscaping.

Take-home kits will be available for an additional fee. Each kit includes a 3×4′ sheet of cardboard, a bag of cedar mulch, and 12 landscape plugs. All plants will remain under 3 feet tall and are native to Long Island, which will attract and support butterflies and songbirds throughout their life cycle.

Workshop only: $50/$45 Members

Take-home kit (includes cardboard, mulch, and 12 plugs): $100/$90 Members