The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport has extended its very popular Bright Lights event for an additional five nights before and after Christmas.

The Museum will welcome visitors on Dec. 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30. Tickets can be purchased for admission at 5, 6 or 7 p.m.

Evenings include holiday lights, themed light-up displays and classic holiday songs playing throughout the estate. (No costumed actors will participate.) Hot pretzels will be available for purchase.

Elizabeth Wayland-Morgan, executive director of the Vanderbilt Museum, said, “We’re excited to offer more evenings of our festive Bright Lights celebration. The decorated Estate grounds are a winter wonderland with family fun for all.”

The Vanderbilt Mansion walkways, courtyard and gardens are decorated for the season. The Museum is presenting the event in collaboration with Redmax Events. Admission for all ages is $5 for members, $8 for non-members, children under 2, free.

For everyone’s safety, all visitors must adhere strictly to all current public health and safety guidelines and practices, including social distancing. All guests must wear a mask when unable to maintain six feet of social distance.

To purchase tickets, please visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org